Alcorn State announces it will opt-out of 2021 spring football season

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University announced it will opt-out of the 2021 spring football season due to concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming spring football season, we have determined opting out is our best course of action,” said Athletic Director Derek Horne. “This is indeed a difficult decision, and I’m especially mindful this will be disappointing news to our student-athletes, along with our dedicated fans and supporters.

“The football program is our largest sport and involves over half our student-athletes on campus, and a decision of this magnitude is also made with the best interests of the community in mind,” added Horne. “We looked forward to defending our conference title; however, in these unprecedented times, the safety of the players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top priority.”

“Instead of preparing for spring competition, the program will move forward with traditional spring practice to prepare for fall play,” said Head Football Coach Fred McNair. “With ongoing health and safety protocols in place, the team will continue with monitored conditioning, strength training, and practices.”