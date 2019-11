JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Alcorn State will host the SWAC Championship after defeating Jackson State 41-6 Saturday.

QB Felix Harper threw for 274 yards, 4 TDs on 20 completions. Chris Blair led all receivers with 136 yards and one touchdown.

The Braves will face the winner of the Southern and Grambling State match up in the SWAC Championship at 2 p.m.