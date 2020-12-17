Alcorn State head coach Fred McNair discusses early signing class

VIDEO ABOVE: Alcorn State head coach Fred McNair talks about his early signing class. Catch the full conversation on Sports Zone Sunday, this Sunday at 10:50 on WJTV.

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Alcorn State filled some key needs with the signing of the following three players Wednesday:

Robens Beauplan • 6-0 • K/P • Fort Myers, Fla. • East Central CC

Receiving a host of special team accolades during his two years at East Central CC, Beauplan averaged 44.1 yards per punt and totaled 51 points as a Warrior. A NJCAA All-American in 2019, Beauplan concluded his rookie campaign also earning NJCAA All-Region, NJCAA Special Teams Player of the Week, and MACJC Special Teams Player of the Week distinctions. He followed it up with another standout season in 2020 including MACC First Team All-State and Rival All-American nods. Beauplan was tabbed as a captain for the 2020 campaign, helping lead the Warriors to a pair of wins in the shortened season.

Tre Lawrence • 6-3 • QB • Jacksonville, Fla. • Mandarin High

Throwing for 1654 yards and garnering an offensive MVP citation in his junior year, Lawrence joins the Braves after a stellar career at Mandarin High. Holding a completion rate of 58 percent and connecting on 15 pass TDs, Lawrence earned numerous honors including three Duval County Player of the Week awards.

TJ Yarbrough • 6-3 • OT • Louisville, Miss. • Itawamba CC

Making the short move from Itawamba CC, Yarbrough earned a JC Gridiron All-American citation during his time with the Indians. Yarbrough also landed on the second-team offense for the All-USA Mississippi Football Team and contributed to a 4A State Championship title for Louisville High in 2018.