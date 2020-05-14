Alcorn State welcomes new quarterbacks coach Quinn Gray

Former NFL and Florida A and M quarterback, Quinn Gray, has replaced Patrick White as quarterbacks coach for the Braves.

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Alcorn State added a new member to the football coaching staff. Former NFL and Florida A and M quarterback Coach Quinn Gray has replaced Patrick White as quarterbacks coach for the Braves. As for his goals for the upcoming fall season…

“Don’t mess it up,” Coach Gray laughed. “They’ve had tremendous success at Alcorn and my number one goal is to come in and be able to fit in and make sure that I fit in with what Coach McNair is building or has built.”

Coach Gray prides himself on his ability to motivate players and encourage them to reach their maximum potential.

“I’d like to think that I’m a person that is able to motivate men and motivate people,” he said. “I’d also like to think that I’m a person that can relate to people, especially young people when it comes down to it.”

Gray will have the opportunity to work with rising senior Felix Harper who was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year last season.

“Obviously they have some tremendous talent at the quarterback position so my goal is to come in and hopefully try to enhance those abilities and just try to help them understand a little bit better how the game relates to how they play. My ultimate goal is to help Alcorn win a National Championship which is the thing that’s alluded us for the past couple of years, but I believe that we’re closer. Hopefully we’ll get that thing done.”