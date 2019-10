MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WJTV) — Alcorn State leaves Montgomery victorious after taking down Alabama State 35-7 Saturday.

Redshirt junior Felix Harper went 10 of 17 for 146 yards and 3 scores in the air, and racked up another 5 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.

RB Niko Duffey rushed for 103 yards, 1 touchdown on 9 carries.

The Braves are 3-0 in SWAC play and host Savannah State Oct. 12 for homecoming.