All aboard…the analytics train

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — New Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin can sell recruits on an aggressive brand of football – if it’s 4th and short there’s a decent chance they’ll go for it.

At his introductory press conference Monday, Kiffin talked about embracing analytics when it comes to make tough decisions on gameday.

“It does change the way you think,” Kiffin said. “They (‘Championship Analytics’) give you a weekly report…of things around the country. Here’s all these situations, and this is how people handled it, and this is how they should’ve. There’s so many more times you’re supposed to be going for it – you’re supposed to not be kicking field goals. People just punt or they go kick and they don’t realize there’s a 6% chance to make that field goal. But as the coach ‘say well I put him out there and he missed it.’… A lot of coaches are afraid of the press conference afterwards. And so they do the conservative easy thing. Because then you guys don’t rip them. So get ready to rip me.”

