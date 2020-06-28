Alternative Baseball powers through perception on way to Mississippi

VIDEO ABOVE: Taylor Duncan takes us inside the Alternative Baseball Organization, and tells us about the new program coming to Mississippi.

Taylor Duncan was honored by the Atlanta Braves last spring as a community hero – and that’s exactly what he is to a lot of people.

“I was diagnosed with autism at the age of 4 where I had speech issues, sensory issues, anxiety issues,” said Taylor Duncan, the founder/commissioner/CEO of the Alternative Baseball Organization.

When it came to playing the game he loves, the 24-year-old from Dallas, Georgia didn’t get a ton of chances. So he created his own league.

“We only started with 7 players believe it or not in Powder Springs, Georgia. We focused on the very basic skills because none of these players have ever played the sport of America’s pastime.”

Duncan launched the Alternative Baseball Organization at the young age of 20 in January of 2016. It’s an organization for teens and adults with autism and special needs, a non-profit developmental program with one ultimate goal.

“To promote the importance of inclusion of those with disabilities. To be able to show those even in our program that they’re capable of so much more than maybe what their peers have told them. Because everyone deserves the opportunity to play traditional baseball. To play sports, to be able to have fun in life without fear or judgement. Without fear of facing perceptions of what they can’t do. We focus on what we can. We take the apostrophe and the ‘T’ at the end of the word out of it. We take that completely out of the picture…we wipe it away.”

After being featured on multiple national programs including ESPN’s Baseball Tonight, Alternative Baseball has taken off with new teams from coast to coast. They’re launching a program in Mississippi next spring.

“The biggest priority right now in the Jackson and Pearl area is we need that volunteer coach/manager. And we don’t have to limit ourselves to those two areas. Wherever we can find a coach/manager throughout the viewing area, we’ll start a program wherever.”

Duncan hopes to get the team up and running by next spring. To volunteer or sign up go to AlternativeBaseball.org.