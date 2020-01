METAIRIE, La. (WJTV) — Antonio Brown says he thinks his workout with the New Orleans Saints was a “publicity stunt” during an instagram video he posted Monday night.

“I appreciate Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me to bring me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them. Sean Payton knows the feeling of being left behind.”

The saints brought brown in for a workout last Friday, his first visit with a team since he was released by the Patriots on September 20.