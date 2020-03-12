MLB delays opening day by 2 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule.

NEW YORK (AP) – People familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is likely to cancel the rest of its spring training game schedule due to the coronavirus and probably will announce that the start of the season will be delayed.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no decision had been announced. They said baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred planned a conference call with his executive council to discuss the situation and then a call with controlling owners of the 30 clubs.

An announcement would follow. The season had been scheduled to start March 26.