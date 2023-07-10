SEATTLE (AP) — Dusty Baker and the All-Star Game are tailor made for each other.

After buying suits for his All-Star coaches last year, Baker purchased sports jackets for Tuesday night’s game.

“We look like a band this year because we got ’em all the same blue blazer,” the 74-year-old Houston Astros manager said Monday. “And so the only thing is, as the leader of the band, I didn’t wear mine. So I just had to let people know I was leader of the band.”

Baker wore a green and black flannel zippered jacket to Monday’s news conference. He is managing the American League All-Stars for the second straight year.

Houston lost to Atlanta in the 2021 World Series, then defeated Philadelphia last year for the title.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was unaware of Baker’s gesture last year.

“So now I feel bad,” Thomson said.

