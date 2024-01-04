SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. Golden State’s final possession ended with Stephen Curry’s turnover, setting the the stage for Jokic’s winner from near the right sideline.

The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. They sent the Warriors — who failed to get back to .500 after snapping a three-game skid Tuesday night — to a 1-3 start on their seven-game homestand.

Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver, and Jamal Murray had 25. Curry led Golden State with 30 points. Klay Thompson added 24.

Golden State pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Denver 44-24 after trailing by double-digits early in the half. The Warriors had a 19-6 midway through the quarter, with Brandin Podziemski hitting three corner 3-pointers for a 107-94 lead going into the fourth quarter

The Nuggets took a 70-63 lead into halftime, shooting 62% from the field.

The Warriors were without Draymond Green, suspended indefinitely three weeks ago, for the 11th straight game. ESPN reported Thursday that Green was expected to return to the team facility in the coming days in anticipation of a return, though coach Steve Kerr did not confirm the report before the game.

Golden State will be without Gary Payton II for another extended stretch because of a strained hamstring. The Warriors said Patyon will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

