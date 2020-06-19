Athletes ask NCAA to ban college baseball regionals in Mississippi until lawmakers change state flag

BY ADAM GANUCHEAU

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI TODAY) – Dozens of current and former college athletes are asking top leaders at the NCAA to keep Mississippi from hosting college baseball regionals and women’s basketball tournament games until lawmakers change the state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem.

The 31 former college athletes, including Jackson State and NBA great Lindsey Hunter, sent the letter on Thursday to top leaders at the NCAA, which oversees athletics of the nation’s colleges and universities. The athletes called the flag “a symbol that has terrorized generations” and “a known symbol of oppression, division and hate.”

College baseball is immensely popular in Mississippi, and the state’s big three universities — Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss — regularly host postseason tournaments. Additionally, Mississippi State has hosted several women’s basketball tournament games in recent years.

“We believe it will finally push Mississippi lawmakers to join civic leaders and the business community in solidarity to take action to de-sanction the current Mississippi state flag,” the athletes wrote.

You can read the full story on Mississippi Today’s website.

