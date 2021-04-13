Awards Day: Hinds captures Coach of the Year, Player of the Year honors

VIDEO ABOVE: Hinds holds a special postseason awards ceremony. Hear from coach Fitzgerald, Jordan Johnson and Damerius Wash.
UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds men’s basketball program earned multiple awards following its 13-3 season. Yusef Fitzgerald was named Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year by the MACCC. Sophomore guard Jordan Johnson took home MACCC South Division Player of the Year honors. Jordan and fellow sophomore guard Damerius Wash were named to the division’s South First-Team All-MACCC.