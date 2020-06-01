Back to action: Local high schools and colleges can resume voluntary workouts Monday

VIDEO ABOVE: JSU head football coach John Hendrick explains why he can’t wait to get back to work.

We’re creeping back towards normalcy in the sports world with several high schools and colleges starting voluntary team workouts Monday.

College football and basketball players can officially resume on campus activities June 1st, and they’re wasting no time in Hattiesburg with football players beginning workouts tomorrow.

The SEC meanwhile will resume activities June 8th, but schools are welcoming back student athletes before than for testing.

As for the SWAC – Alcorn State and Jackson State will wait until the first week of July to get rolling.