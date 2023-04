Belhaven softball swept rival Millsaps Tuesday with wins of 7-0 and 11-1.

Four-time CCS Pitcher of the Week Kennedy Carruth got the win in game one. She also hit a home run in both games.

The Blazers are now 20-11 overall and 10-2 in conference. The Majors are 13-18 overall and 7-8 in conference.