Baseball community comes together online during sports hiatus

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Hartfield Academy head baseball coach Chuck Box is stepping out of the box to stay busy these days.

“We did go down to the Red Bluff the other day,” Box said. “I pressure washed the house…I’ve been the elementary school teacher in the morning with my eight year old…I’m re-watching Justified right now…Playing a lot of Rummy. Taught my eight year old daughter how to play rummy.”

But it’s hard to fill the void of no baseball.

“I hate golf, I’d rather weed eat. I don’t hunt, I don’t fish. I’m a baseball coach.”

Chuck’s not alone. That’s why coaches from all over the country are coming together to talk shop online, including some of the brightest minds in the game.

“This past week we met with Alan Dunn, the pitching coach at LSU. One of my really good friends Bill Mosiello at TCU – he reached out two weeks ago and did basically a Zoom clinic. I believe it was Thursday night – we had a zoom call with almost 700 coaches. It was unbelievable. We heard from Erik Bakich, the head coach at the University of Michigan. Kai Correa, who is the infield instructor and first base coach for the San Francisco Giants.”

Box says he’s learned a lot during these online clinics, like how to stay connected with his team when the season ends.

“One of the hard things for us in the summer is when our guys are off playing baseball in different places. How can we stay connected? I mean, shoot, we can do a zoom call once a month.”

Maybe there are some silver linings here after all, and some new perspective on sports and life in general.

“I love to be around people. And I realize how much I miss that, and how much I love Hartfield, and how much I love seeing those people every day. This has really made me appreciate what I have a little bit more.”