HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Atlanta Braves will bring the 2021 World Series Trophy to a Southern Miss baseball game. This is part of The World Champions Trophy Tour by Truist.

The trophy will be at the Southern Miss baseball game at Pete Taylor Park from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on May 11, 2022.

Fans are invited to take photos with the trophy while enjoying the game. Game tickets are required.