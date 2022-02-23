PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The College Series will be played in Trustmark Park in Pearl starting in March 2022.

Mississippi State will face Southern Miss on March 2, and Ole Miss will face Southern Miss on April 5. The Governor’s Cup between Mississippi State and Ole Miss will be on April 26.

All games will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Trustmark Park.

According to the City of Pearl, some tickets are left for the Mississippi vs. Southern Miss game. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office at Trustmark Park or on Ticketmaster.