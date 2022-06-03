HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The NCAA Regionals have kicked off for the biggest weekend in Hattiesburg. Southern Miss won the game one of the baseball regional and will advance to the next round.

The Golden Eagles will have to lose twice to be eliminated, but fans believe they’re going to take it all the way.

“It’s a big deal. Southern Miss has played a real good season and has a real good seasonal record. I think we got as good a shot as ever to make it to Omaha. That’s what I’m excited about,” said Southern Miss fan Dave Green.

Previously, the Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced the regional was sold out.