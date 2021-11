THURSDAY: The cold front will push through Central Mississippi on Thursday morning, with showers and an isolated rumble of thunder possible. Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are not expected, but a few brief heavier downpours can't be ruled out during the morning commute. The rain won't last long, but behind the front clouds will linger for most of the day on Thursday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s will occur in the morning ahead of the front. Behind the front, a gusty northerly breeze will cool temperatures down through the 50s in the afternoon. Skies will begin to clear after sunset, which will make for good viewing of Friday morning's lunar eclipse.

FRIDAY and the WEEKEND: Friday will get off to a clear and frost start, with sunrise temperatures in the mid 30s, so jackets will be needed if you plan to get up early to see the lunar eclipse. Then despite lots of sun, afternoon highs will only reach about 60°F. Then as light winds shift to a more southerly direction, temperatures will turn milder on Saturday, in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Then on Sunday temperatures will rise into the lower 70s with increasing clouds ahead of another weak cold front.