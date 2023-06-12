HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Golden Eagles baseball team will take on the Tennessee Volunteers for Game 3 in the NCAA Super Regional on Monday.

The game will decide whether Southern Miss or Tennessee will advance to the College World Series (CWS) in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Golden Eagles won Game 1 of the series, but they fell to the Vols in Game 3.

Fans said they believe Southern Miss will take it to the top.

“They play good, good ball defensively. They can hit the ball up and down the lineup. So, I mean, if one or two is struggling, there’s always someone to pick them up. So, I think they’ll be fine. Their pitching is good too. Not sure who they’re going with today, but they’ve got several good, good players that can step up and pitch,” said David Monistre, a Southern Miss fan.

“They just don’t quit. When you got your your veterans and when somebody goes down, we’ve got some young guys that come up and really surprised and stepped in. So just because we don’t have our best pitcher on the mound today, who knows? I think we might come back and get him anyway,” said Brad Scarborough, another Southern Miss fan.

The game was set to start at 5:00 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park. However, there was an inclement weather delay as of 3:35 p.m.