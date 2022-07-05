OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – After winning a national championship, Ole Miss’ Hunter Elliot and Jacob Gonzalez were selected to the USA Baseball Collegiate National team roster for the summer.



A roster of 50 of college baseball’s most talented players was whittled down to just 26 by head coach Mike Bianco after five games of intrasquad competition. The final 26-man roster, including Elliott and Gonzalez, will travel to Haarlem, Netherlands, to compete in Honkbalweek Haarlem.

With the selection of Elliott, 14 Rebels have now earned spots on the Team USA roster. Gonzalez becomes the first Rebel student-athlete to earn multiple Collegiate National Team selections.

Southern Miss All-American right-handed pitcher Tanner Hall was also added to the 2022 Collegiate National Team roster.



They will travel to the Netherlands this week and begin play at Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan at 7:00 a.m. CT on July 9.