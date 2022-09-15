JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes announced that the Hank Aaron Sports Academy (HASA) will serve as the host site for the 2023 GCAC Baseball Championship.

The 5,200-seat venue located in Jackson will host the league’s showcase baseball event for the next three seasons beginning in 2023, with an option to extend the stay at the famed venue for another two seasons after that.

“Baseball is a premier sport in our region, and for years we’ve had teams in our league that has qualified for the HBCU World Series without having a chance to win a conference title until today,” Barnes said. “Thanks to the Hank Aaron Sports Academy and Hope Credit Union, our student-athletes will have a chance to showcase their talents and the best of Black college baseball in a historic venue.”

HASA is designed to host youths from economically-disadvantaged areas of Mississippi and the southeastern region of the United States. The academy is the home of Jackson Public High School baseball, the Atlanta Braves RBI program, and a number of other youth initiatives (summer/fall youth leagues) as part of the mission of Henry “Hank” Aaron.