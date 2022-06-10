HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Miss fans are expected to enjoy the Right Field Roost at Pete Taylor Park this weekend while they cheer for the Golden Eagles baseball team.

Southern Miss will host the University of Mississippi in a NCAA Super Regional series. The first game will begin at 3:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 3. The series will determine which team will advance to the College World Series.

The Roost has become a great atmosphere for fans on game days at the ballpark.

“Those who have spent time watching USM baseball from the Roost know that it is a completely different experience than watching from the stands,” said Bill Carney, a 1981 Southern Miss graduate who has been a Roost member since 1993 and has occupied spot No. 18 for approximately 15 years. “We arrive at least an hour before gametime, get everything set up, light the grill and start cooking. At some point during this pre-game ritual, the first top is popped, and the festivities begin.”

The Roost is the brainchild of former Southern Miss Head Baseball Coach Hill Denson, who came to the University in 1984 and led the program for 14 years. From his first day as head coach, Denson pushed the idea of a modernized college facility, complete with advertising logos on the outfield wall and interactive promotions for all who attended Southern Miss games.

Denson had a vision for the space beyond the right field fence right from the start.

“In 1984 when we went there, we knew at some point that we would add that area to the ballpark,” he said.

He said the popular name was not conceived until a few years after Pete Taylor Park officially opened.

“When we finally got the okay to do it, we decided between naming it the Nest or the Roost,” said Denson.

Today, the Right Field Roost includes 40 designated parking spaces. “Roosters” pay a premium to reserve their spot each season, are required to purchase four season tickets and maintain Eagle Club membership to retain their spots. The waiting list is more than 15 years long.