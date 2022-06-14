OMAHA (WJTV) – The field for the 2022 College World Series (CWS) has been set.

The Ole Miss baseball team will face Auburn on Saturday, June 18 in Omaha, Nebraska. The game will start at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The Rebels advanced to the College World Series after defeating the Southern Miss baseball team in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

The Ole Miss baseball team is returning to the CWS for the first time since 2014.

Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s games in the CWS:

Friday, June 17

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Texas, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Saturday, June 18

Alabama vs. Stanford, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Auburn, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

The Associated Press contributed to this report.