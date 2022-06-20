OMAHA (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team will face Arkansas on Monday, June 20 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Rebels will be competing for their chance to win the NCAA Baseball College World Series (CWS).

The game will start at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN. Fans can also listen in to the game or keep up with live game stats.

The Rebels advanced to the College World Series after defeating the Southern Miss baseball team in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. This is their first time returning to the CWS since 2014.

The winner of the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas game will advance within one win of the CWS finals. The loser will play either Auburn or Stanford in an elimination game.

Watch the WJTV 12 News Sports Zone 12 “Ole Miss: Road to Omaha” special here.