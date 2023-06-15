The Ole Miss baseball team celebrates their College World Series win with a parade and celebration in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Are you looking for something to commemorate Ole Miss’ historic 2022 baseball national championship?

Ole Miss fans can now buy the official commemorative license plate for their vehicles.

The new license plate features the Ole Miss National Championship logo and will honor the team that brought home the Rebels’ first baseball national title in school history.

Ole Miss went 10-1 in the tournament, sweeping through both the Coral Gables Regional and the Hattiesburg Super Regional. They won nine games in a row before making it to the College World Series finals where they swept Oklahoma in two games to win the title.

Fans in Mississippi can reserve their commemorative plates now through the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation.

The championship plates will be produced after pre-sale of the first 300. Once that occurs, the plates will then be available for purchase though your county tag offices.

For additional information, visit the tags and titles page on the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website.