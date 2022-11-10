RIVER RIDGE, LA (WGNO) — At least one cowbell was ringing Wednesday in River Ridge.

John Curtis centerfielder Michael O’Brien, who hit .400 last season, signed with Mississippi State.

He was originally a Tulane baseball commit, but when Travis Jewett departed, he re-opened his search and landed with former Tulane star Jake Gautreau.

“When Coach Travis left, my original commitment was to Coach Travis. And, I honored that commitment until he left. After that I had a change of heart and luckily I found my home. Having a connection like coach Gautreau, who I have known a long time. Was able to talk to him, going back and forth, and going somewhere with a guy that you know.”

Two other Patriots, Gabriella Miller and Jacke Melancon, signed with Northwest Florida and with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, respectively.