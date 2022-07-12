WASHINGTON (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and Jeanne Shaheen, along with U.S. Representatives Trent Kelly and Michael Guest announced a resolution celebrating the University of Mississippi’s baseball team for their victory in the Division I college baseball championship.

Wicker, Hyde-Smith, and Shaheen, who is an Ole Miss graduate, introduced the resolution in the Senate on Tuesday. Kelly and Guest will introduce a companion resolution in the House of Representatives.

The University of Mississippi finished its season with a 4-2 win over the University of Oklahoma in the final game of the college championship.

