STARKSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State baseball fans will soon be able to show their support of the team’s 2021 National Championship season with a special license plate.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) recently signed a bill creating the affinity plate and authorizing MSU to work with the Mississippi Department of Revenue on its design.

Vehicle owners can submit tag requests to their local county tax collector when the application begins. Applicants will pay a $50 fee in addition to their standard tag’s cost, of which $44 will be distributed to the Mississippi State University Foundation. A $1.00 portion of the fee will support the Mississippi Burn Care Fund.

“This is another opportunity for our Bulldog family to celebrate our national championship run in a way that will give back to the university,” added Director of Athletics John Cohen.