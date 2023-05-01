STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis announced that the Bulldogs’ baseball program and pitching coach Scott Foxhall have parted ways effective immediately.

“While this is a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Scott as a person and a coach, it is in the best interest of our program,” Lemonis said. “I want to thank Scott for his contributions to Mississippi State over the last five years, and I am appreciative of all he’s devoted to our program. He has played a significant role on our staff during his time here, including helping us win a College World Series Championship. I sincerely wish Scott and his family the absolute best in the future.”

Foxhall was in his fifth year on the Diamond Dawgs’ baseball staff. He has been a part 10 NCAA Tournament appearances during his career. Following MSU’s 2021 College World Series Championship, Foxhall earned assistant coach of the year honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

“Mississippi State is the premier program in college baseball,” Lemonis said. “There’s no question our expectations are to be the gold standard of the sport. That has and will always be true. No one is satisfied with the results since our run to a national title not long ago. Starting with me as the leader of our program, I can assure you we are going to continue to work, prepare and compete as hard as possible to put a product on the field that meets the standard of Mississippi State Baseball.”