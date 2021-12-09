Mississippi State’s Dudy Noble Field named “Field of the Year”

Mississippi State’s Dudy Noble Field, home to the NCAA Baseball National Champion MSU Bulldogs, is this year’s College/University Field of the Year, a national award given by the Sports Turf Management Association. (Photo by Beth Wynn)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s (MSU) Dudy Noble Field was named “Field of the Year” by the Sports Turf Management Association.

The award is granted to schools with natural grass fields that display excellent playability and safety. The Bermuda-based MSU field is over-seeded with rye grass each fall to keep the field green throughout the entire year.

“Each year these fields are meticulously maintained with the first objective of providing the safest surface for all involved. The infield dirt and grass areas require many hours of attention to ensure an excellent product is ready day in and day out,” said Campus Landscape Associate Director Brad Prather.

The school’s sports turf team will accept the award at the annual Sports Turf Management Association conference in January 2022. The field will also be recognized in the organizations Sports Field Management Magazine.