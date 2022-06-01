HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional set for Pete Taylor Park this weekend has been sold out.

The No. 1 seed Golden Eagles (43-16) open the regional with a 1:00 p.m. meeting on Friday with No. 4 Army West Point (31-23), while No. 2 seed LSU (38-20) and No. 3 seed Kennesaw State (35-26) play at 6:00 p.m.

A pair of game times have also been altered for the regional this weekend. Game three, which was set for Saturday, June 4, will now take place at 12:00 p.m., while the if necessary contest set for Monday, June 6, will now start at 3:00 p.m.

All games of the Hattiesburg Regional can be seen on ESPN+.