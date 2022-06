HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The schedule for the Hattiesburg Super Regional between the Southern Miss and Ole Miss baseball teams has been announced.

The first game will be played on Saturday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m. CT. Fans will be able to watch the game on ESNPU.

The second game will be played on Sunday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2/ESPNU.

If a third game is needed, it will be played on Monday, June 13.