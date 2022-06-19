OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The College World Series isn’t the only competition that’s heating up in Omaha. Baseball fans are getting involved in their own competition.

Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina, right across the street from Charles Schwab Field, is hosting the College World Series Jell-o Shot Challenge, where fans buy them in honor of their team.

The challenge has been going on for years, but last night was unlike anything the pizzeria had ever seen before. Ole Miss and Arkansas fans bought nearly 4,500 Jell-o shots last night.

At $4.50 a piece, fans of the two universities spent more than $20,000 on just Jell-o shots. A group of Ole Miss fans that were there last night came back for more this afternoon.

“It feels good to be a part of something. Somebody came in here and bought like $800 worth of shots, paid in cash and left,” said Ole Miss fan Wyatt McColl.

“A few years ago, Arkansas drank 800 of them, so that kind of got the ball rolling. Last year when Mississippi State came to town and won the title, they clobbered it. I had a little plaque made for them. The all-time record got people kind of excited this year,” said Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina Owner Kevin Culjat.

Last year, Mississippi State fans set a record of 2,968 Jell-o shots throughout the tournament. Today’s numbers for the College World Series Jell-o Shot Challenge haven’t been updated yet, but it’s still early.