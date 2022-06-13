OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team is headed to Omaha for the College World Series. Ole Miss beat Southern Miss in the second Super Regional game in Hattiesburg 5-0 on Sunday, June 12.

“I have been following them ever since I was little. I even attended the game here in Pearl when they played Mississippi State, but I’m just excited for them. I wish I were there,” said William Godfrey, an Ole Miss baseball fan.

The Rebels topped the Golden Eagles 10-0 in the first Super Regional game. The College World Series will be from June 16-27. Ole Miss is one of eight teams attending.

“I’ve been a fan for 11 years. I had a feeling we would make it after we beat Miami and Arizona to make a Super Regional. Our goal is to bring everything back to Oxford, so I’m definitely rooting for them from afar,” said another Ole miss baseball fan.

The Rebels have made the NCAA Tournament at least 23 times. They have also advanced to the College World Series in Omaha five times, most recently in 2014.