OMAHA (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team arrived in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, June 15 for the College World Series (CWS).

Fans were able to send off the team on the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford Wednesday morning.

The Rebels will face Auburn on Saturday, June 18. The game will start at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The Rebels advanced to the College World Series after defeating the Southern Miss baseball team in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

The Ole Miss baseball team is returning to the CWS for the first time since 2014.

WJTV 12 News will host a special Sports Zone 12 “Ole Miss: Road to Omaha” special on Friday, June 17. The show will start at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can watch the special show on WJTV 12 News, WHLT and WJTV.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.