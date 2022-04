Ole Miss and Mississippi State baseball played each other for the Governor’s Cup Tuesday at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

It was the fourth game in a row that the teams played against each other. The Bulldogs won the weekend series, 2-1.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, but the Rebels scored three in the top of the fifth to break the game open.

This is Ole Miss’s fifth win over Mississippi State in the teams’ last 23 meetings.