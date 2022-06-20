OMAHA (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks during their second game in the College World Series (CWS) on Monday, June 20.

The Rebels defeated the Razorbacks 13-5 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ole Miss advanced within one win of the CWS finals. Arkansas will play Auburn in an elimination game on Tuesday, June 21.

The Rebels defeated Auburn 5-1 in their first CWS matchup on Saturday, June 18.

The Ole Miss baseball team will return to the diamond on Wednesday, June 22 at 6:00 p.m. CT. They will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Auburn and Arkansas.

The Rebels advanced to the College World Series after defeating the Southern Miss baseball team in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. This is their first time returning to the CWS since 2014.

