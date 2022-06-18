OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss beat Auburn 5-1 in the first game of the NCAA Baseball College World Series on Saturday, June 18 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tim Elko and Kevin Graham brought Ole Miss to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the third, Graham homered to left field to make it 3-0.

Calvin Harris and Kemp Aldermen scored in the sixth to bring the Rebels 5-0.

Auburn’s Bobby Peirce singled through the left side, Sonny DiChiara advanced to second and Garrett Farquhar scored in the seventh to make it 5-1.

The Rebels advanced to the College World Series after defeating the Southern Miss baseball team in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. Ole Miss is returning to the CWS for the first time since 2014.

The Rebels will play Arkansas at 6:00 p.m. on Monday.