OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco and the University of Mississippi agreed to a new contract.

“We are blessed to have Mike Bianco as our head coach, and we intend for him to lead our baseball team for many, many years to come,” said Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. “With his remarkable track record, no one was more deserving of that national title run than Mike. We have accomplished so much in every facet of our program, and under Mike’s leadership, we look forward to continuing that level of success and experiencing more championship moments.”

“I am ecstatic about continuing to lead this incredible program with the support of a community that means so much to Camie and me. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there is no better fan base in the country. We’ve always known that but after what you guys did in Omaha, the entire country knows it – Rebel fans showed up and made a difference! As always, none of this happens without the incredible players and coaches who have helped us build this program along the way. I can’t wait to see everyone back at Swayze next spring, and I am proud to be an Ole Miss Rebel,” said Bianco.

He recently led the Ole Miss baseball team to a national championship in 2022, which is the first NCAA men’s team title in school history. Bianco was also named the National Coach of the Year by D1Baseball, the American Baseball Coaches Association and Collegiate Baseball.

Details about the contract have not been released.