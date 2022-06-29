OMAHA, Neb. (WJTV) — The last team to get into the NCAA baseball tournament was the last team standing.

Ole Miss scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory Sunday.

The Rebels will hold a parade and celebration on Wednesday, June 29 to celebrate the baseball team’s 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship win.

The parade will start at 5:15 p.m. The route will begin at midtown, proceed down Lamar Avenue though the Square and around the courthouse down South Lamar, take a right on University Avenue and end in front of the Ford Center.

(Courtesy: Ole Miss Athletics)

As the parade passes, fans are encouraged to head over to Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field for a Championship Celebration. Gates to the stadium will open at 5:00 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. Fans will hear from coaches, student-athletes, team personnel and other guests.

All general bowl seating and left and right field will be in general admission. Coolers and chairs will be allowed in left and right field only. No glass or prohibited items will be allowed. All items must be cleared immediately following the event. Restrooms will be available. Concession stands won’t be open, but Water Monsters will be available on the concourse.

(Courtesy: Ole Miss Athletics)

Free parking will be available. Lot A, Lot B, Lot ADA, Lot C, Lot D, Lot e/South lot and the Manning lot will be open on a first-come, first-served bases. ADA parking will also be available at lot C- ADA and the South lot. A complimentary shuttle will be available from the Manning Center, Lot B, Lot E, South lot and ADA lot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.