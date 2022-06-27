MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Boxes of Ole Miss National Championship arrived for fans at Academy Sports in Madison and Flowood. Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma 4-2 on Sunday, June 26 to win their first-ever baseball national title for the university.

“We’ve had a lot of people. We had a lot of people in the last week, a lot of excitement, especially for the state of Mississippi to go back-to-back champions. We had a lot of people coming in last week getting a lot of merchandise to take with them to Omaha to wear for the actual college world series, and just the fans who wanted to have the merchandise to wear while they were at home or wherever they were supporting,” explained Melanie Turner, Academy Sports Store Director.

According to Turner, the merchandise became available to customers Sunday night once Ole Miss officially won the title. There are currently three championship shirt designs in the store, with more designs available on the store website.

“This is such a wonderful thing for Mississippi and the state of Mississippi. I mean you gotta be proud,” said Turner.

“I’m so glad they received this stuff in. After Ole Miss won, I came to see if they had anything in yet. I’m shipping gear up to my family members in Washington. They’re huge Ole Miss fans,” said one Ole Miss fan.

Academy Sports is set to receive additional championship gear soon. First responders and military members are eligible for a 10% discount on championship merchandise.