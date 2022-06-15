FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – College World Series apparel for the Ole Miss baseball team has arrived at the College Corner Store in Flowood.

“It’s been great. We’ve had a lot of people coming out buying our gear. It’s just so fun to see how a team from Mississippi is going up there, and especially two years in a row. We had good response last year and good response this year,” explained Callie McKinney, a College Corner Store employee.

The College Corner Store ordered the shipment for the gear as soon as Ole Miss defeated Southern Miss in the Super Regionals in Hattiesburg. Orders usually take around two to three days to arrive at the store. However, the store just completed a reorder for additional gear.

“Yes, the sales have been going good, both in stores and online. The best way to order stuff though is online. It’ll be the quickest way to get stuff back out, but obviously coming into the store getting your hands on stuff too is great,” said McKinney.

Ole Miss arrived in Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday June 15. The College World Series takes place June 16-June 27th.