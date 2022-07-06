PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves, in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics, announced that the 2022 College World Series Championship Trophy will be on hand for Ole Miss Night on Thursday, July 7, at Trustmark Park.

The Mississippi Braves will take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a doubleheader beginning at 5:35 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to get their picture made with the trophy in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All fans wearing Ole Miss gear to the Trustmark Park box office will receive a $5 Field Level Ticket.

The M-Braves’ longest homestand of the season goes until July 17 with a six-game series against Pensacola and a six-game series against Rocket City. This week, July 5-10, features Ole Miss night on Thursday, a Floppy Cap giveaway on Friday, and postgame fireworks on Saturday.

Click here to purchase tickets or call 888-BRAVES4.