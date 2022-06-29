OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – After helping Ole Miss land its first-ever national championship and being awarded the Most Outstanding Player award at the 2022 College World Series, junior Dylan DeLucia has been named an All-American by Baseball America.

According to Ole Miss Sports News, this is DeLucia’s first All-America recognition of his career landing on the third team, the Port Orange, Florida. He joins teammates Tim Elko and Hunter Elliott as Rebel All-Americans from the 2022 team.

DeLucia played his first season of Division I baseball after spending two seasons at Northwest Florida State College, earning first team all-conference and second team all-state laurels.

At the 2022 College World Series, DeLucia pitched on short rest after allowing one run over 7.2 innings with 10 strikeouts in the opener against Auburn to send the Rebels to the CWS Finals.

Facing a stout offense from No. 3 Arkansas, DeLucia tossed nine shutout frames to lead Ole Miss to a 2-0 victory and into the championship series. Over 16.2 innings in Omaha, DeLucia did not allow a single walk, the second most innings without a free pass at the College World Series behind only Rodger Clemens.