OMAHA (WJTV) – Ole Miss will face Arkansas again on Thursday, June 23 in the College World Series (CWS).

The Rebels fell to the Razorbacks 3-2 on Wednesday, June 22. Arkansas previously lost to the Rebels 13-5 on Monday, June 20.

Ole Miss, in the CWS for the sixth time, would have to lose again Thursday to not reach their first finals.

Arkansas won two of three at home against Ole Miss in the regular season. The teams have met 107 times.

Thursday’s game in the CWS will start at 3:00 p.m. CT.

The Rebels advanced to the College World Series after defeating the Southern Miss baseball team in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. This is their first time returning to the CWS since 2014.

Earlier in the day, Oklahoma advanced to the CWS finals with a 5-1 victory over Texas A&M.

WJTV 12 News will host another Sports Zone 12 “Ole Miss: Road to Omaha” special on Friday, June 24. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The special will air on WJTV, WHLT and WJTV.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.