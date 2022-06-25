OMAHA, Miss. (WJTV) – Today is the Rebels’ first ever national championship game. There’s lots of excitement. Fans have even started lining up to get into the game about two hours ahead of first pitch.

Fans said they couldn’t miss a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“National championship. We may never get back here again. We’re just excited,” said one fan.

“Ole Miss in the national championship? Couldn’t miss it. Die hard Ole Miss fans from day one,” said another fan.

“Rebels win. It’s once in a lifetime. Hopefully, it becomes a regularity, but couldn’t miss this,” said another.

Even though they were the underdogs coming into this tournament, fans said they have full confidence that Ole Miss will be able to call themselves national champions when they get back to Oxford.