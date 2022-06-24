OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team is only two or three games away from winning their first ever national championship.

Fans were out and about in Oxford on Friday preparing for Saturday’s big game. Ole Miss apparel is selling like hot cakes, and fans are making impulse decisions to drive to Omaha.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT on Saturday as the Rebels take on Oklahoma.

“Absolutely couldn’t be more excited. I always said, if Ole Miss ever makes it to a championship, I’m finding a way to get there. That’s what we’re doing. On the way right now. Honestly, it’s been just watching the games and hanging out at people’s houses. It’s been super fun, but everyone I know is headed to Omaha right now. That’s what we’re doing,” said Trevor Williams, Ole Miss alumni class of 2017.

Last week, Rebels fans said if they could describe their fan base in one word, they would use the word “loyal.”