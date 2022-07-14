OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – After the Ole Miss baseball team won the College World Series in June, they also scored a gift that will help feed their fellow students.

Fans from all eight CWS teams who traveled to Omaha, Nebraska, for the tournament participated in the Jell-O Shot Challenge at Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina. Rebel fans out-purchased all others, and Ole Miss was named the contest’s 2022 champion.

Rocco’s donated $37,554 to support the Ole Miss Grove Grocery on the Oxford campus. One of Rocco’s suppliers, SLRRRP, also made a gift, bringing the total to $46,614.

The gift will enable Grove Grocery to keep the pantry stocked.

“Honestly, it feels surreal,” Tina Truong, Grove Grocery’s student director said. “We weren’t expecting the donation, especially one of that size, so it was a really great surprise. I’m incredibly thankful for Rocco’s, SLRRRP and the Ole Miss community.”

Click here to make a donation gift to Grove Grocery.